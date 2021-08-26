How to Watch Wings at Mystics

August 26, 2021
How to Watch Dallas Wings at Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Washington looks to even the season series after losing to Dallas back in June.
Author:

On Thursday, the Dallas Wings will head to the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington D.C. for a matchup with the Mystics. While these two teams have almost identical records on the season, Dallas got the best of Washington back in June with an impressive win. 

With less than a month left in the regular season, every game counts.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Although both teams have similar records, the Wings have a slight edge with at 10-14. This puts them in a tie for last in the Western Conference and eighth in the WNBA. Arike Ogunbowale is the team’s best player, producing averages of 18.6 points, 3.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in her third professional season. If the Wings are going to make a late-season run, it will likely fall on the shoulders of Ogunbowale.

Dallas has lost two of its last three games and are 4-6 through its last 10 games.

While the Mystics have a slightly worse record at 9-14, they’re actually third in the Eastern Conference, but 10th in the WNBA overall.

Tina Charles leads the team with 25.4 points per game and is nearly unstoppable on offense. Additionally, Elena Delle Donne recently returned to the lineup and has been solid since. Through two games, she’s scored 34 points and pulled down eight rebounds. 

While the team is coming off of a win heading into this game, Washington is 2-8 in its last 10 contests.

What’s most exciting about this matchup is another opportunity to see Delle Donne in action. A two-time WNBA MVP, she’s only played in two games since October of 2019 but is now back to contribute for the Mystics.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

