The Atlanta Dream can match their win total from last season with a win over the Seattle Storm today.

This season has been an up-and-down, wild ride for the Storm (5-5) who are back at .500 after losing two games in a row with the Dream (7-4) coming into town. With the season just over the one-third mark, there is very little room for error, especially with the way the teams at the top of the standings are playing. Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird have to get their squad on track, starting today.

How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: June 7, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta held on for a win in their last outing with the Fever behind 32 combined points from Rhyne Howard and Nia Coffey:

In their last two games, Seattle has lost by 17 points to the Wings and then gave up 93 points to the Sun, both at home.

Those two games saw Seattle lose games in very different ways. Against Dallas, Stewart was terrific with 27 points, but the team got only two points from the bench overall and only Jewel Loyd (13 points) made more than two shots.

Against Connecticut, they were outscored 32-19 in the fourth quarter and got a dismal performance from Stewart, but 18 points from the bench to help chip in.

It is never a good sign when you are losing in a variety of ways. It’s like having you sinking boat also catch on fire, right as a shark shows up.

For Atlanta, this has been a dream season to start with rookie Rhyne Howard shining with 16.2 points per game on 40-41-76 splits and an offense that is near the bottom of the league, to balance out their WNBA best defense.

This will be a big test for both teams a third of the way into the season as they both are hunting a playoff spot.

Regional restrictions may apply.