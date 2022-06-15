How to Watch Dream at Sun

Two of the best defenses in the WNBA take the court when the Dream take on the Sun on Wednesday night.

The Sun (10-4) are not off to as strong of a start as last season, but they have evolved to one of the best offenses in the WNBA while maintaining their defensive prowess. They face the Dream (7-6) on Wednesday, who have turned their fortunes around this season with rookie Rhyne Howard leading them to within one win of their season total last year, doing so in just 13 games into the year.

How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: June 15, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Connecticut is coming off a tough loss that snapped its four-game winning streak to the Sky (79-83):

Howard has been phenomenal for Atlanta in her rookie season. putting up 16.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 40-40-74 shooting splits through 13 games.

Atlanta has the best defensive rating in the league at 91.1 due in large part to its strong defense and limiting teams to just one possession. This season, the Dream are giving up the fewest amount of second-chance points (8.8 per game) and points in the paint (26.2) in the league.

For Connecticut, it had a historically great defense last season that has transitioned into being an overwhelming offense that can also lock up teams.

The clash of great defenses, interior play and quality offense will make this a must-watch game today.

Regional restrictions may apply.