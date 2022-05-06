How to Watch Fever at Mystics

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Elena Delle Donne looks to lead the Mystics this season starting with the Dream on Friday.

Primarily due to injuries, the Mystics did not have a great season last year, but they get Elena Delle Donne back after missing 2020 and only playing three games in 2021. She gets back on the court against the Fever, who finished last season as the worst team in the WNBA but with the No. 2 overall pick NaLyssa Smith today.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Before her back injuries, Delle Donne was one of, if not the best player in the WNBA, leading her team to a championship in 2019:

This season is all about Delle Donne with Tina Charles out the door and with the Mercury now after being traded. Charles was incredible last season, having an MVP-level season and doing everything she could to inch Washington as close to a playoff berth as possible.

Delle Donne won the league MVP in 2015 and 2019 as one of the best players in the game, scoring inside and out and making plays for her team.

She will be the whole show for Washington this season with Ariel Atkins, Alysha Clark and Natasha Cloud on the perimeter.

On the other side for Indiana, the Fever are entering into a new era of basketball with rookies Smith in the frontcourt, Emily Engstler, Lexie Hull and Destini Henderson all stepping in for the young team to build around.

This is a whole new season for both teams, especially Washington, who can build off of last season while incorporating a former two-time MVP back into the fold.

How To Watch

May
6
2022

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
