The Connecticut Sun look to get their third win in a row against the struggling Indiana Fever today.

The Sun (2-1) started the season with a loss that surprised them and the WNBA overall, since then they have crushed their last two opponents by a total of 44 points. Connecticut is back to looking like the most complete team in the WNBA, while the Fever (2-4) are heading in the opposite direction having lost two games in a row entering tonight's game.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: May 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Connecticut looked like the best team in the WNBA again in their last win over the Liberty (92-65) winning their second in a row:

They are back on track for a variety of reasons, one being the play of Jonquel Jones, who is averaging 14.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game during the two wins, dominating on both ends of the floor.

She is not putting insane numbers, because she has only needed to play roughly 23 minutes per game due to the early dominance of Connecticut.

In their last two first halves, Connecticut is out-scoring teams with 50.5 points per game and giving up only 28.5 opponents points per game for a +22.0 point differential.

Those first 20 minutes have been key to Connecticut as they are wearing out their opponents and then resting their starters for most of the second half.

When Connecticut is at full strength, they are the best overall team in the WNBA with their league-best defense and MVP candidate in Jones.

For Indiana, they are building on their draft class and are more focused on the future than this season for success.

So far through six games, rookies NaLyssa Smith, Emily Engstler and Lexie Hull (all top six picks) are averaging 20.0 points, 17.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, along with fellow rookie Destanni Henderson who is playing terrific basketball.

