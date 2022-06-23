Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Fever look for their second winning streak of the season as they take on the Wings on Thursday night.

For two straight seasons, the Fever (5-13) have been at the bottom of the standings in the WNBA. Today, they face off against the Wings (8-9). Indiana is coming off its best win of the season, with a rookie that is showing signs of being a star in this league.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings today:

Game Date: June 23, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Indiana picked up its best win of the season behind a monster 35-20 third quarter to come back and win in a fantastic finish:

In her last game against the Sky, rookie NaLyssa Smith went for a career-high 26 points (11-for-17 shooting) and 11 rebounds for her second 20-plus-point double-double of the season. It was also her second in three games, both wins as Indiana is coalescing around their young star.

This season, Smith is averaging 13.9 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Her fellow rookies, Lexie Hull (2.3 points per game), Destanni Henderson (5.9 points and 2.6 assists) and Emily Engstler (5.9 points and 6.3 rebounds), are also chipping in as the young team with veterans sprinkled across the roster is coming together.

On the other side, the Wings continue to play in close games, going 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or fewer and 1-4 in games decided by two possessions or less (six points).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
23
2022

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
