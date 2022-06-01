How to Watch Fever at Liberty

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Fever at New York Liberty: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Can the Liberty finally snap their losing streak of seven games against the Fever when they face off on Wednesday?

The Liberty (1-7) host the Fever (3-8) in an attempt to get their second win of the season and snap their current seven-game losing streak. New head coach Sandy Brondello’s team has really struggled to get in the win column all season. Despite a solid roster with a mix of young and veteran talents, they have the worst offense in the entire WNBA.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at New York Liberty today:

Game Date: June 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch Indiana Fever at New York Liberty online with fuboTV: Get access now!

Indiana beat New York in their first match-up this season two weeks ago 92-86 behind one of Kelsey Mitchell’s seven 20-plus-point games:

When New York had the opportunity to bring in Brondello as head coach, it jumped at the opportunity to land the championship-winning coach that led the Mercury with Diana Taurasi to great success.

With Sabrina Ionescu on the roster, New York has the potential to build a championship team around the potential superstar.

Instead, the Liberty have struggled offensively as a group, shooting 39-30-80 shooting splits and turning the ball over nearly 20 times per game. The combination of poor shooting and a near-league worst 19.3 turnovers per game is a recipe for disaster for any team — regardless of the talent on the roster.

On the other side for Indiana, it looked like a team that is incorporating five rookies, four of which were first-round picks, including the No. 2 overall pick NaLyssa Smith.

Smith is leading her rookie group in Indiana with 13.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

In its first game, Smith went for 12 points and 17 rebounds to grind it out in the paint while Mitchell went for 24 points on the perimeter to pace Indiana’s win.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
