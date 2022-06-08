Fever vs. Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Connecticut Sun look to make it four wins in a row against the Indiana Fever today.

The Sun (9-3) take on the Fever (3-10) for the third time this season, with the previous two wins coming in a home and home series where they played back-to-back. In those games, Connecticut dominated with an 11-point win and a 22 point in those two games. Flash forward to today and Connecticut has won three games in a row and Indiana is at the bottom of the standings again.

How to Watch Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: June 8, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

The last time these teams played, the Sun ran the Fever out of the gym 92-70 on the road to give them back-to-back wins against them in a home and home series.

In the first game earlier in the year between the two teams, they played in Connecticut and they played great with six players in double figures, including the trio of Jonquel Jones (19 points), DeWanna Bonner (18 points) and Alyssa Thomas (17 points) leading the way.

The second game saw Connecticut win by double the margin with four players in double figures, with Thomas and Brionna Jones both scoring 18 points.

On the other side, for the Fever they are trying to build something with rookie NaLyssa Smith getting her footing along with fellow rookies Emily Engstler, Destanni Henderson and Lexie Hull.

