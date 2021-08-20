How to Watch Fever at Wings

The Dallas Wings look to clinch their second consecutive win as they face a struggling Fever team.

The Dallas Wings (10-13) are just holding on to the final playoff spot in the WNBA, with the Mystics and Sparks right behind them. Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever (4-18) are not headed for postseason action this year, but the team is looking for something to build on over the final part of the 2021 season.

Dallas has been chided by the media this season for some of its confusing rotation choices, but that'll happen with a team with as many pieces as the Wings. The team has five players on the roster who were top-five picks over the past two WNBA drafts.

The Wings are led by Arike Ogunbowale, who is sixth in the WNBA in scoring at 18.8 points per game. Ogunbowale is part of a strong backcourt group in Dallas that also includes Olympic 3x3 gold medalist Allisha Gray and Most Improved Player candidate Marina Mabrey.

Dallas is still struggling to find consistency at other spots, though. Moriah Jefferson and Ty Harris have both made starts at point guard. No. 1 overall pick Charli Collier has lost her starting job at center to Bella Alarie, and former No. 2 overall pick Satou Sabally has missed the first two games of the second half with an Achilles injury.

But while "struggling to find consistency" is an issue for the Wings, it's a significantly bigger problem for the Fever.

Indiana's 2021 lottery pick, Kysre Gondrezick, is away from the team for personal reasons. Their 2020 lottery pick, Lauren Cox, isn't even on the team anymore.

The Fever do have some solid pieces like Kelsey Mitchell, who is averaging 16.5 points per game. However, Mitchell is shooting 41.0% from the floor and 30.7% from three, both huge drops from 2020.

Indiana's best prospect might be third-year center Teaira McCowan, but McCowan's playing time has been funky all season. She's only started 13 of her 22 games and has played under 20 minutes in six games.

Can the Fever get themselves another victory? Or will the Wings move to 2-1 since the Olympic break ended?

