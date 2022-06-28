Skip to main content

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Aces look to snap a two-game losing streak against the Sparks and maintain their spot at the top of the Western Conference.

Las Vegas dropped two straight after a historic 13-2 start to the season but will look to snap the losing streak against the Sparks at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

Despite this, the Aces still hold the top seed in the Western Conference with a season record that includes a perfect 10-0 mark in conference play. The Sparks, on the other hand, are 7-10 and six games back of Las Vegas in the West standings.

How to Watch Aces at Sparks Today

Game Date: June 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream Aces at Sparks on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Most recently, the Aces fell in an overtime thriller to the Washington Mystics by a final score of 87-86. Washington’s Natasha Cloud sank three free throws in the final 11.7 seconds to secure the win for the Mystics, negating 20-point performances by Vegas duo Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

As for the Sparks, Nneka Ogwumike scored 24 points to lead Los Angeles past the Seattle Storm in an 85-77 victory on Saturday night. Ogwumike’s sharp shooting along with 17 points from Katie Lou Samuelson allowed the Sparks to pull off an upset over the Storm.

While the Sparks try for another upset, the Aces will need to hold them off on the road to end a two-game losing skid.

