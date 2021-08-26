How to Watch Aces vs. Dream

Both teams are coming off of a loss Tuesday night, but one is still in position for the top seed in the playoffs while the other is…not.

The Las Vegas Aces (17-7) still sit atop the Western Conference standings despite their most recent loss, while the Atlanta Dream (6-18) are one loss away from the top pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. These teams are moving in very different directions this season, and the Aces might be looking for a good bounce back win in the A-Town.

The pressure is on the Aces to protect their spot at the top of the standings.

The Aces struggled against the Sun on Tuesday night as they have against Connecticut all season. Though Las Vegas is still one of the three best teams in the league, its inability to overcome the Suns in three tries could be a precursor for the playoffs:

A’ja Wilson is coming off an uncharacteristic performance. She shot 1-15 from the field, got to the free-throw line once and finished with 4 points and a paltry -17 game score. Wilson isn't immune to bad shooting nights, but they are typically countered with several trips to the free-throw line and either playmaking, rebounding or strong defense.

In their only match-up this season, the Aces slaughtered the Dream 118-95 with a monster fourth quarter, their highest scoring output of the season and good balance. Six players scored over 13 points, and they shot the leather off the ball in doing so, combining for 106 points on 62.1% shooting overall. That is what you call efficient.

For the Dream, at this point, the season is lost. The team has to focus on development and figure out who can be a contributing member of the roster next season with a potential top three pick arriving soon.

Can the Dream make this competitive, or does this have all the makings of a demonstrative blowout?

