How to Watch Aces vs. Sky

Game two of three in the season series is tonight, after the Aces edged a win in the first matchup can the Sky even up the series?

On Thursday night the Las Vegas Aces (20-7) squandered a 16 point first-half lead to the Chicago Sky (14-14) only to close out strong enough to get the win. It was the first matchup of the season for these two teams, which saw Candace Parker’s incredible 30-point, 14 rebound night result in a loss as the trio of A’ja Wilson, Riquna Williams and Kelsey Plum all scored 21 points each in the Aces victory. Parker had some help, but will need a lot more against this very strong Aces squad.

The reigning MVP, A’ja Wilson, had another MVP level performance to continue gliding the Aces towards that top-two seed and double bye in the playoffs:

Apparently, the Sky are kryptonite to certain teams and just an average team against the rest of the league. They defeated the Seattle Storm three games in a row and the Connecticut Sun two out of three games, two of the favorites to win the championship. Then they lose two in a row to toss that momentum aside. Other than starting the season slow (2-7) the biggest issue for the Sky this year has been consistency. High highs, low lows.

Consistency has not been an issue for the Aces this season. They are steady as the best offensive team in the league by net rating and points (107.8, 88.8 points per game) and one of the best defensive teams (97.4, 80.2 opponent points per game) with the best overall net rating in the league (+10.4). The Aces have lost two games in a row once (ONCE) this entire season, both by ten points or less and both to playoff contenders.

The Sky might be in for a long night.

