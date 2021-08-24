How to Watch Aces vs. Sun

The Aces and Sun enter tonight's game tied atop the standings, but only one will leave with the best record in the WNBA.

The Aces visit the Sun on Tuesday with the top spot in the WNBA on the line.

The two teams have matching 17-6 records entering their matchup, and with a month left in the season, the teams are eyeing the top seed in the playoffs.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 24, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Watch Aces vs. Sun online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Sun have won their last three games behind Jonquel Jones, who earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after averaging 18.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game during that winning streak.

The Sun beat the Aces in the teams' two previous meetings this year, though both contests were close; the Sun won 74-67 on June 1 and 72-65 on May 23. The home team will try for a series sweep Tuesday.

Regional restrictions may apply.