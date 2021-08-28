How to Watch the Aces vs. Fever

August 28, 2021
How to Watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Aces rebounded after a tough loss to the best team in the WNBA and look to keep pace as the battle for the top seed continues to heat up.
The Las Vegas Aces (18-7) took a tough loss to the league-leading Connecticut Sun (19-6) but bounced back against the Dream. Now Las Vegas turns its attention to the cellar of the WNBA, the Indiana Fever (5-18). 

Can the Fever pull off the upset?

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

A’ja Wilson was all over the court and played like a reigning MVP carrying the Aces to a comeback win:

The Aces simply bully teams inside with Wilson, Jackie Young and Liz Cambage. They are the top rebounding team in the league, which does not bode well for anyone but especially for a Fever team that is a middle-of-the-pack rebounding team at best.

It has been a tough season overall for the Fever as it has struggled to find the right roster blend of young and veteran. Individually, there have been some solid performances, but as expected from the team with the worst overall record, there aren't a lot of positives statistically.

The final score should be pretty lopsided, but don't expect the Aces to come in looking anything less than sharp. 

