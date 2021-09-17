How to Watch the Aces vs. Sky

The Aces look to lock up a double bye in the WNBA playoffs with a win tonight against the Sky.

The Aces (22-8) control their playoff destiny entering the final weekend of the regular season. With a win in Friday's game against the Sky or Sunday's game against Phoenix, Las Vegas will lock up the second seed and a double bye.

How to Watch Aces vs. Sky:

Game Date: Sep. 17, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

The Sky (15-15) are locked into the sixth seed but have been scrappy and unpredictable all season, so they could present a danger for the Aces.

In the Aces' most recent game, Kelsey Plum dominated in the second half to lead her team to an 85-75 comeback win over the Wings. The guard had 30 points and five assists off the bench.

Plum has averaged 14.3 points off the bench this season and has dropped 30-plus points twice and 20-plus four more times. She has scored in double digits in 18 of 24 games this season.

The Aces and the Sky have split their two meetings so far this season. Both games were decided by eight points or less.

In those games, reigning MVP A’ja Wilson has been strong for Las Vegas, putting up 19.5 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, while Plum has averaged 22.0 points per game off the bench.

Candace Parker has paced the Sky, averaging 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 21 games. Against the Aces this year, she has averaged 21.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

