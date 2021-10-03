How to Watch the Aces at Mercury

October 3, 2021
How to Watch the Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The WNBA playoffs continue as the Mercury host the Aces.
Author:

The Mercury tied things up on the road 1-1 in a dominant performance that was fueled by one of the best offensive performances in WNBA playoff history. The Mercury caught fire, scoring 117 points (68 in the first half) shooting 70.7% (29-41) from the field, 53.8% from three (7-13) and going 9-9 from the free-throw line. They were impossibly efficient, focused and unstoppable. 

How will each team react as the series flips to Phoenix today?

How to Watch Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury:

Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch the Aces at Mercury online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Diana Taurasi and the Mercury got back on the right track behind a legendary performance by the WNBA’s G.O.A.T as they dominated the Aces.

In the regular season, the Mercury made their bones as an average offense and an above-average defense. In the playoffs, they have upped the offense, scoring 93.7 points per game (up 11.6 from the season), the best mark of the final four teams.

During the season, the Mercury were 7-9 at home and averaged 79.3 points per game (up 14.4 in the playoffs).

Coincidentally, the Mercury are beating the Aces with strong offense when the Aces were the best offensive team in the regular season. They averaged 89.3 points per game in the regular season and had the top pace (80.8) and offensive rating (109.1).

So far in the playoffs, they are averaging 93.5 points per game (+4.2 points) with a 116.2 offensive rating (+7.1) and 96.6 pace (+15.8).

The simple answer for the Aces comes twofold. 

One, stop a still hobbled, but clearly magical Taurasi and two, get A’ja Wilson more involved. She is averaging 13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists so far in two games. 

The former MVPs are the keys.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_16881057
