The Mercury got 14 points combined from Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith and still came out with a 2-1 series lead over the second-best team in the WNBA.

The Aces prided themselves all season on scoring, running and dominating teams on the offensive end, but their offense did not make the trip to Phoenix over the weekend. Now, the Mercury have a chance to close out the series at home for their fifth trip to the finals in franchise history.

How to Watch Aces vs. Mercury:

Game Date: Oct. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Brianna Turner is the key to everything for the Mercury this season—the key to their defense, their rebounding and their title hopes.

During the season, the Aces scored under 70 points only five times all year. In fact, the 60-point egg they laid over the weekend was a season-low. In their most important game of the season, they had their worst performance of the year.

It really speaks to the win-or-go-home momentum that the Mercury have been playing with for over a month since starting 10-10 and getting back on track to get to this point.

For the Aces, it has to be concerning that they are not getting the same level of production on the offensive end. They had seven double-digit scorers in the regular season and are down to five with Jackie Young (7.3 points per game) and Dearica Hamby (5.3 points) not being as productive. Even more concerning is A’Ja Wilson, who is averaging 6.6 points fewer per game from the regular season.

If the Aces don't get their act together on both ends, they're going to head home faster than anticipated. The defense leads to the fast break scoring and team balance.