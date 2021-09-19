September 19, 2021
How to Watch the Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The second-seeded Aces face the Mercury, who are locked into the fifth seed for the playoffs, in Sunday's regular season finale.
Author:

The Aces (23-8) and Mercury (19-12) are locked into their playoff seeds as they head into Sunday's regular season finale in Phoenix, so the teams will use the game as a tuneup for the postseason.

How to Watch the Aces vs. Mercury:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WBND - South Bend)

Watch the Aces vs. Mercury online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams feature MVP candidates, Brittney Griner for the Mercury and reigning MVP A’ja Wilson for the Aces.

The Aces and Mercury have split their two games so far this season, with each team winning on the road. The Aces will look for another road win in Sunday's rubber match.

Since the last time they played in July, the Mercury have caught fire, going 11-3 behind the trio of Griner, Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Collectively, they are averaging 54.1 points, 17. 2 rebounds and 12.7 assists per game.

In their overtime win against the Aces earlier this season, Taurasi did not play but Griner and Diggins-Smith were unstoppable, putting up 60 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

For the Aces, Wilson is averaging 18.7 points per game. In her two games against Phoenix, she averaged 20.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

She has had help from a stellar squad built around her, including Liz Cambage (averaging 14.7 points and 8.4 rebounds), Kelsey Plum (14.3 points and 3.7 assists) and Jackie Young (12.1 points).

Regional restrictions may apply.

