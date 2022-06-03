How to Watch Liberty at Mystics

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Liberty at Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Liberty will look for their first winning streak of the season when they take on Mystics on Friday night.

The Liberty (2-7) finally snapped their seven-game losing streak after starting the season with a very promising win. Now, they have a chance for their first winning streak of the season but have to do it on the road against one of the best overall teams in the WNBA this season, the Mystics (7-3).

How to Watch New York Liberty at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: June 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

New York dominated the fourth quarter (22-8) to get its second win of the season against the Fever (87-74):

The win for New York was huge not only to snap the losing streak but also how it won the game.

Sabrina Ionescu went for 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists with Stefanie Dolson, Natasha Howard and Rebecca Allen combining for 49 points, 20 rebounds and six made three-pointers.

Getting Ionescu in rhythm to lead this team as a scorer and playmaker is the key to their success. She is as talented as any young player in the WNBA right now and new head coach Sandy Brondello and the roster need to put her in a position to win more games.

For Washington, this is its first time seeing New York this season.

Both teams are looking to build on wins, with the season just getting started nothing is set in stone for a team that struggled to start the year or a team that came out of the gates looking amazing.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

Liberty at Mystics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
