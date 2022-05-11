How to Watch Liberty at Sky

Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty look to build on their momentum against the Sky on Wednesday night.

The Liberty (1-0) are looking for a breakout season this year after potential superstar, Sabrina Ionescu, lost her rookie season and had a subpar sophomore campaign. They started off the year with a win over the Sun and now look to continue that momentum against the defending champion Sky (0-1), who are starting the season short-handed.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Ionescu got off to a tremendous start with a win and 25 points, six assists and four rebounds against the Sun in her season opener:

With new head coach Sandy Brondello, New York had a different edge to it to start the season after falling behind to Connecticut, then storming back to win in a tough game.

That is a great sign for a young team looking to take the next step in its development and get into the playoffs.

Alongside Ionescu, the Liberty got good production from Natasha Howard (16 points, six rebounds, three assists and three blocks plus steals), Sami Whitcomb (15 points, five rebounds and five assist) and Jocelyn Willoughby (13 points, five rebounds and two steals).

Getting Ionescu off to a strong start and consistent throughout the season is the most important factor in their success this year, but their role players producing is the next evolution for a young team.

For Chicago, the Sky were without Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper for the season opener, two huge keys to them winning the championship last season.

Once they get their full roster on the court, Chicago is going to be a problem again.

