How to Watch Liberty at Storm

How to Watch New York Liberty at Seattle Storm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Liberty hope to snap their five-game losing streak when they face the Storm on Friday in this WNBA showdown.

It feels like it has been years since the Liberty (1-5) started off the season with an upset win over the Sun, but it has just been five games — all losses. They hope to snap that losing streak against the Storm (3-3) on Friday, who are starting to put their season together with two wins in a row in a very competitive Western Conference this season.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: May 27, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch New York Liberty at Seattle Storm online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Breanna Stewart looked like her MVP self with 28 points and seven rebounds as Seattle picked up its second win in a row:

Since that opening season win, New York has lost five games in a row and has seen its defense let it down, while its offense lacks the punch to make up for the poor defensive play.

The Liberty have given up at least 81 points in every game for an average of 86.4 points allowed to their opponents per game.

Their season-opening win was not a huge defensive statement, but it showed the young team was ready to be scrappy and fight with the better teams.

As for the Storm, in their last two games, they have tightened things up more on the defensive end, giving up 77.0 points per game, an improvement from their three-game losing streak where they were giving up 83.6 points per game.

Sue Bird is third in the WNBA in assists per game (6.7) in her 19th season in the league as she continues to add to her all-time record (3,088) in total assists.

Regional restrictions may apply.

