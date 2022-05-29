How to Watch Liberty at Storm

The Liberty and Storm played in an overtime thriller in their last game. Can they repeat that on Sunday when the two WNBA sides meet again?

This season has started off rough for both the Liberty (1-6) and the Storm (4-3), but for different reasons. New York got a huge win over the Sun to start the season and since then, has not been back in the win column under new head coach Sandy Brondello. Meanwhile, Seattle has had to deal with health and safety protocols, players in and out of the line-up to break up their rhythm early in the season.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Breanna Stewart for a season-high 31 points in an overtime win for Seattle in its last game against New York:

Seattle is getting back on track and into their element with three wins in a row, all of which came in close games.

Stewart is getting into her element with 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.0 steals plus blocks per game on 45-25-81 shooting splits.

If Seattle has MVP Stewart on the court, it can go on a run and win not only today but another WNBA title this season.

For New York, since their initial win over Connecticut, it has played up and down, averaging 70.1 points per game and giving up 85.1 points to its opponents for a negative point differential of minus-15.0 points per game.

The team has only had three starters for all seven games with Natasha Howard (13.6 points and 7.0 rebounds per game), Sabrina Ionescu (13.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.0 assists) and Stefanie Dolson (7.4 points and 4.0 rebounds) as its only constants.

