Liberty vs Dream stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Liberty and Dream are two rising teams in the WNBA taking the court today.

With the Liberty (7-10) and Dream (8-8) coming off of wins, their young rosters look to build some momentum and get into the playoff conversation this season. For the Dream, they have something special in Rhyne Howard, the second overall pick in the draft as the rookie is a crucial reason why they have already won as many games this season as they did last season overall.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Watch New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Atlanta held off the Wings (80-75) to snap its four-game losing streak in an exciting game behind 18 points from a debuting Maya Caldwell.

In her first game for Atlanta this season and first game ever in the WNBA, former third-round pick Caldwell came in like a flamethrower with 18 points (4-5 from three) and helped her team snap its four-game losing streak.

Caldwell was drafted by the Fever 33rd overall (third round), then was cut and picked up by Atlanta for a look. She played overseas for a year and is now in the Atlanta starting lineup, adding another potential sharpshooter alongside Howard.

This is the first game of the season between New York and Atlanta, giving Sabrina Ionescu and Howard the chance to battle for the first time in the WNBA.

With a win today, the dream will surpass their win total from last season and their most wins since the 2018 season, when they finished second in the WNBA and lost in the semifinals in a tough five-game series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
24
2022

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 18, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City forward Ercan Kara (9) celebrates with fans after beating the Houston Dynamo at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs. Orlando City SC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Liberty Ionescu
WNBA

Liberty vs Dream stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas4 minutes ago
USATSI_18562183
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at FC Cincinnati

By Brandon Rush4 minutes ago
May 10, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians right fielder Josh Naylor (22) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Red Sox at Guardians stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso34 minutes ago
Jun 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates with Kyle Tucker after the Astros defeated the New York Mets at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Yankees

By Ben Macaluso34 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) runs too third base after hitting a triple against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Pirates vs. Rays stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso34 minutes ago
USATSI_18585259
Athletes Unlimited Softball

How to Watch the Athletes Unlimited Softball: Team Blue vs Team Gold

By Adam Childs34 minutes ago
USATSI_18080889
Minor League Baseball

How to Watch Chattanooga Lookouts at Tennessee Smokies

By Christine Brown34 minutes ago
LACROSSE
Lacrosse

Redwoods LC vs. Whipsnakes LC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy