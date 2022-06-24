Liberty vs Dream stream: Watch online, TV channel

The Liberty and Dream are two rising teams in the WNBA taking the court today.

With the Liberty (7-10) and Dream (8-8) coming off of wins, their young rosters look to build some momentum and get into the playoff conversation this season. For the Dream, they have something special in Rhyne Howard, the second overall pick in the draft as the rookie is a crucial reason why they have already won as many games this season as they did last season overall.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: June 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Atlanta held off the Wings (80-75) to snap its four-game losing streak in an exciting game behind 18 points from a debuting Maya Caldwell.

In her first game for Atlanta this season and first game ever in the WNBA, former third-round pick Caldwell came in like a flamethrower with 18 points (4-5 from three) and helped her team snap its four-game losing streak.

Caldwell was drafted by the Fever 33rd overall (third round), then was cut and picked up by Atlanta for a look. She played overseas for a year and is now in the Atlanta starting lineup, adding another potential sharpshooter alongside Howard.

This is the first game of the season between New York and Atlanta, giving Sabrina Ionescu and Howard the chance to battle for the first time in the WNBA.

With a win today, the dream will surpass their win total from last season and their most wins since the 2018 season, when they finished second in the WNBA and lost in the semifinals in a tough five-game series.

