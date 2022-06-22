How to Watch Liberty at Sun

Skip to main content

How to Watch New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Sun look to bounce back after a loss against Sabrina Ionescu and the Liberty on Wednesday in this big WNBA matchup.

The Sun (12-5) were separating themselves as the second-best team in the WNBA before losing to their Mystics in their last game out. They will hope to rebound against the Liberty (6-10) on Wedneday. Reigning MVP Jonquel Jones has her team humming on offense while Sabrina Ionescu hasn’t quite found their rhythm on the court.

How to Watch New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Watch New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Connecticut has won both games against the Liberty this season, including a 92-65 rout on the road with five players in double figures:

In their first two matchups this season, the teams are 1-1 with a tough New York win (81-79) to start the season. The receipt was returned, however, in a Connecticut 92-65 win on the road later on.

That season opener gave New York a lot of hope as it started off with a win over the best team from the regular season last year and kicked off the Sandy Brondello era as head coach with excitement.

Since then, the Liberty have gone 5-10 overall with the worst offense in the league (76.3 points per game) and a middling defense (81.0 opponents points per game).

In her third season and second full season, Ionescu is up to 16.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, both improvements from her down sophomore campaign, with 6.1 assists per game. She is putting up stats but the team is not responding around her play.

On the other side for Connecticut, the Sun have the third-best defense overall (77.9 opponents points per game) and the second-best offense (86.4 points per game) this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

