How to Watch Sparks vs. Sun

The Sun has been rising all season and might be at its brightest now after securing a spot in the WNBA playoffs.

The Los Angeles Sparks (10-14) may be at the bottom of the standings in the Western Conference, but they have been playing considerably better with the return of Nneka Ogwumike. Having said that, the WNBA-best Connecticut Sun (18-6) is rolling, and this is the first of three huge matchups between the teams in the final stretch of the season.

Can the Sparks continue moving up the standings against the apparent juggernaut in Connecticut?

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 26, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NESN Plus

Briann January went off for a season-high 19 points in the Sun’s massive victory over the Las Vegas Aces to help her team sweep the season series against the 2020 finals runner-up:

The Sun is winning with borderline elite defense and just good enough offense to dominate the standings. Connecticut has the best scoring defense and virtually always wins the rebounding battle. It doesn’t hurt to also have one of the leading contenders for league MVP, Jonquel Jones, putting up 20 and 11 every night.

It's a balanced attack with DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones. Bonner (16.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists) is able to take over a game or play the role of an overqualified third star like she did in Phoenix while Jones is banging inside with her 14.1 points and 6.9 rebounds.

The Sparks are going to need to play perfectly and take advantage of any of the Sun's slip-ups if they want to upset the league leader.

