How to Watch the Sparks vs. Sun

Can anyone stop the Sun? They just keep rolling, winning and dominating the WNBA.

As the WNBA gets closer and closer to the playoffs, every game feels like it has an added pressure. The league-leading Connecticut Sun (19-6) look to maintain a top-two seed for that all-important double-bye while the Los Angeles Sparks (10-15) need every possible win to keep their heads above water.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 28, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

It took a comeback from the Sun and a big game from Brionna Jones to get the win, but that is what great teams do. They find ways to win when intensity is high:

The ball just kept finding Jones, and she kept chipping away at the lead until the Sun took the game over. With Jonquel Jones and DeWanna Bonner contributing as well, the Sun is a special team.

There was a moment when the Sparks were clicking. They were gaining momentum, getting healthy and picking up wins. Then they dropped their last two and slid back to the bottom of the standings in the gauntlet that is the Western Conference. They cannot buy a win on the road (3-8) and are the worst team in the league (1-11) against their own conference.

The Sun just finds different ways to win, a telltale sign that it is a team with title potential. It's do or die time for the Sparks, and they need to seriously consider if they should lean into the lottery and the 2022 WNBA Draft.

