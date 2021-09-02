How to Watch Sparks at Lynx

With the Minnesota Lynx fighting for playoff positioning, they look to protect their home court against the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday.

In what should be a competitive game Thursday night, the Los Angeles Sparks will head to Minnesota to take on the Lynx. For a team like Minnesota that’s making a push for playoff seeding, every game matters.

The Lynx are certainly the better team, but don’t count the Sparks out in this matchup. With that in mind, Los Angeles has lost both games it has played against Minnesota this season by 16 and 25 points, respectively.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 8:00p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

You can live stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Thursday’s contest between the Lynx and Sparks will be a competitive Western Conference matchup.

Minnesota is 16-9 on the season, which is good for third in the West and fourth in the WNBA. The Lynx are trending up at the right time in the season as they’ve won eight of their last 10 games.

Although they’re injured, the Lynx have won three straight games. With that in mind, they’ve got a balanced scoring attack with four players averaging at least 10.5 points per game. Sylvia Fowles is the team's leading scorer at 16.6 points per game followed by Napheesa Collier who has produced 16.5 points per contest this season. Overall, Minnesota’s defense has been spectacular lately and should be key in the matchup Thursday.

Los Angeles is currently 10-17, which puts it at last place in the West and 10th in the entire league. Only two teams in the WNBA have worse records than the Sparks, who are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike will be the key performer for the Sparks if they’re able to pull off a win Thursday night. She’s averaged a team-high 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game this season. In what’s been a pretty rough season for the Sparks, they’ve still got the talent to win on any given night.

At this point in the season, anything can happen. While the Lynx will be favorites in this matchup, the Sparks have what it takes to pull off the upset.

Regional restrictions may apply.