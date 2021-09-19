September 19, 2021
How to Watch Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Los Angeles Sparks will need a win and some help to make the WNBA Playoffs as they face the postseason-bound Dallas Wings.
On the final day of the WNBA season, there's still a lot to play for. The Dallas Wings (13-18) have clinched a playoff spot, but the Los Angeles Sparks (12-19) are one of three teams with a chance to claim the eighth seed. 

What will happen in this must-win game?

How to Watch Sparks at Wings:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Watch the Sparks at Wings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For the Sparks to make the playoffs, the team has to beat the Wings on Sunday. Lose this game, and Los Angeles will be sitting at home while either the Mystics or Liberty will be in the postseason.

But a win alone won't cut it. The Sparks also need a Washington loss in order to get the final spot, while the Liberty would need losses by both the Sparks and Mystics.

The Wings have won both games between these teams this season, but the last meeting was way back on June 1. That was a much different Sparks team: Brittney Sykes wasn't starting, Kristi Toliver was in the lineup and Arella Guirantes wasn't in the rotation.

The Sparks are 4-6 over the past 10 games, the same record as the Wings.

With Dallas having clinched the seventh seed, fans might expect the Wings to take it easy in this one, but Dallas owns the 2022 first-round pick from the Sparks. A Wings victory would turn that into a lottery pick in a 2022 WNBA Draft with some strong top-end talent. 

While that might not end up factoring into how this game goes, it is another storyline for fans to keep an eye on.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
5:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
