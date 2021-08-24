How to Watch Sparks vs. Mystics

Don’t blink! Just like that the Sparks have won four in a row and are coming on at the right time.

It was a challenging start to the season for the Los Angeles Sparks (10-13) as they played without their best player for a big chunk of the season, among other injury woes, but as they rise and the Washington Mystics (8-14) start to sink, they might be getting warmed up at the right time.

Will the Sparks make it five in a row, their longest winning streak of the season?

Nneka Ogwumike has been the driving force in the Sparks climbing back up the standings. She has been filling up the stat sheet and hitting game-winners since she came back from her knee injury:

Since coming back she has been steady at 15.3 points, 6.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. This will be her first game against the Mystics this season, but the Sparks held even with them going 1-1 in their previous matchups.

For the Mystics, they can lean on the fact they are .500 at home this season and the Sparks are one of the worst road teams in the league to date.

Potential MVP candidate Tina Charles is the only hope for Mystics wins these days. She is nearly a walking 25-and-10 but has been slowed down some in the Mystics' last two losses. Without All-Star Elena Della Donne (back surgery), it has been a struggle to translate Charles' amazing season into team success.

Can the Sparks keep rolling or will the Mystics turn into the skid and end their losing streak?

