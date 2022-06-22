Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lynx travel to face the Mercury at Footprint Center on Tuesday in WNBA regular season action.

With just three wins so far this season, the Lynx hit the road to face the Mercury on Tuesday in WNBA regular-season action. Minnesota is coming off of five defeats in a row and is sitting in last place in the Western Conference with a 3-13 record. Phoenix, meanwhile, is fourth in the West with a 6-10 record.

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury today:

Game Date: June 21, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The Lynx currently hold the longest losing streak in the league at five defeats in a row. The team came close to breaking the winless run, however, in a one-point loss to the first-in-the-West Aces on Sunday night. Moriah Jefferson led Minnesota with 23 points, while Jessica Shepard put in another impressive outing with 22 points, 19 rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Phoenix is coming off of a 93-88 loss to Dallas on Friday despite Tina Charles' 27-point performance to go along with her nine rebounds. Skyler Diggins-Smith added a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists in the loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

