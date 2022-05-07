How to Watch Lynx at Storm

Skip to main content

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lynx and Storm saw their seasons end in the second round last year and look to improve on that starting on Friday.

The Storm have won every other WNBA championship since 2018 as they gear up for another run with their veteran group, featuring a healthy Breanna Stewart with Sue Bird back for her 18th season. They take on a Lynx team that has made the playoffs for 11 straight years and are one of the most consistent franchises in WNBA history.

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm today:

Game Date: May 6, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: My Network TV (KZJO - Seattle-Tacoma, WA)

Watch Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Stewart is looking to remind the world of how great she is, just two years off a Finals win and with an MVP award in her amazing career:

This could very easily be a preview of a conference finals series as Seattle and Minnesota are well-oiled and seasoned, featuring veterans looking to get back on track — back to the top of the mountain.

On the other side, Minnesota has not won it all since 2017 but still features one of the best players in the game and of all time in Sylvia Fowles.

Fowles is entering her 15th season and seems to be getting better with age, especially since 2017 when she averaged a career-high in points per game, won the MVP and showed the league she is here to stay for a long time.

She will match up against one of the most accomplished athletes of all time in Stewart. who is back from the mend, looking to get her third MVP, third title and third Finals MVP in her brief five-year career, which has been hampered by injuries.

