How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Aces thumped the Mercury in Phoenix on opening night in a rematch of last year's semifinals.

The Mercury (2-1) bounced back with consecutive wins after being pounded at home by the Aces (3-1) on opening night. Phoenix knocked off Las Vegas in the WNBA Semifinals last season before falling to the Sky in the WNBA Finals. The Mercury visit the Aces on Tuesday night.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces Today:

Game Date: May 17, 2022

Game Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Las Vegas, under first-year coach Becky Hammon, won at Atlanta on Friday, 96-73, with six players scoring in double figures. Kelsey Plum had 14 points and 11 assists while Dearica Hamby notched 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Phoenix is also under a new coach, Vanessa Nygaard, and is still without seven-time All-Star center Brittney Griner, who remains detained in Russia. Veteran Diana Taurasi scored 10 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter as the Mercury pulled away for a 69-64 win at Seattle on Saturday.

In the season opener on May 6, the Aces blasted Phoenix 106-88. Hamby scored 24 points, Plum and Jackie Young each tossed in 20 and A'ja Wilson finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Skylar Diggins-Smith had a game-high 25 points in a losing effort for the Mercury.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

