The Las Vegas Aces look for their third win this season against the Phoenix Mercury today.

After the Mercury (2-3) eliminated the Aces (5-1) from the playoffs last season, a real rivalry was born. The young, new, fresh and exciting team in Las Vegas is on a warpath to get their first WNBA championship. Since relocating to Las Vegas, the team has been to two conference finals and one WNBA Finals, coming up short each season under head coach Bill Laimbeer.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces today:

Game Date: May 21, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Watch Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite falling down by eight points after the first period, Las Vegas rallied to win their fourth game this season by double-digits led by 82 points from their starters:

This season coach Laimbeer has leaned into the best five players on his roster, with all five starters averaging double-figures and four of the five playing 31+ minutes per game.

Through six games, the starting group of A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and Chelsea Gray are averaging 78.0 points per game, which accounts for 86.4% of the team's points this season.

Shifting Plum to the starting group after winning Sixth Person of the Year last season has elevated the already overwhelming offense for Las Vegas,

In both games against Phoenix this season, the starters all scored in double-figures for Las Vegas led by Plum scoring 20 points in each of the games.

On the other side for Phoenix, they could not slow down Las Vegas giving up 96.0 points per game and playing catch-up nearly all eight quarters.

This season Phoenix is giving up 85.4 points to their opponents without their anchor inside, Brittney Griner, missing Brianna Turner for a bit and integrating Tina Charles into the system.

Regional restrictions may apply.