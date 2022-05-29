Both the Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream are coming off losses and look to rebound here today.

This season the Mercury (2-6) are off to a rough start and have lost four games in a row as they continue their road trip against the Dream (4-3) today. The team is working in new faces to the roster and a new head coach, as well as the real-life situation with Brittney Griner in Russia. All of those variables are playing a role in the team's performance to start the season as they look to get back on track today against Atlanta.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream today:

Game Date: May 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Watch Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the loss, Skylar Diggins-Smith went for a season-high 28 points in Phoenix’s last game out against the Sparks:

During this four-game losing streak, Phoenix has seen their defense really let them down. They have given up 84 or more points in each game for an average of 92.25 points allowed per game.

In this losing streak, they have lost to the Aces (twice), Wings and Sparks.

The one bright spot has been Diggins-Smith as she is averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season on 47-33-87 splits. That is a career-high in rebounds and near a career-high in points per game.

On the other side for Atlanta, they are playing a solid brand of basketball after finishing last season with the second-worst record (8-24) in the league.

Rookie Rhyne Howard is off to a great start putting up 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game through seven games on 39-43-81 splits.

They are building something over in Atlanta and look to get another big early-season win against Phoenix today.

Regional restrictions may apply.