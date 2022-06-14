How to Watch Mercury at Mystics

Don’t blink: the Phoenix Mercury are rolling and look to make it four in a row against the Washington Mystics today.

Just a week ago, the Mercury (5-8) were a game back of the bottom of the standings in the WNBA, but after a three-game winning streak, they are just a game back of the seventh seed as they take on the Mystics (9-6) today. This season has been a rebirth for Washington as they got back their former MVP, Elena Delle Donne, while Phoenix was happy to pick up their former star Tina Charles this season.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: June 14, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Phoenix and Washington played neck-and-neck leading to overtime, where Phoenix exploded for a 14-5 extra session and a win:

During this three-game stretch, Phoenix is still playing in single-digit games, winning by only six points per game including a win over their opponent today, Washington (99-90).

Skylar Diggins-Smith went for 27 points, five assists and four rebounds (9-11 from the line) leading the team to another win. Her ascension to the top of the pecking order for this team has been one of the keys to their recent turnaround.

Over her last three games, she is averaging 24.6 points, 3.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Diana Taurasi went for 20 points and seven assists as she has been transitioning into a playmaker and selective volume scorer for this iteration of Phoenix.

On the other side, Delle Donne did not suit up for the last game and should be in action tonight in prime time on ESPN.

Myisha Hines-Allen, Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin and Alysha Clark combined for 57 of the team's points with Natasha Cloud adding nine points.

