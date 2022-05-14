How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Seattle Storm

For the second time early in the season, the Phoenix Mercury take on the Seattle Storm today.

The Mercury (1-1) look to continue the momentum they built in their first win of the season, which also came against today’s opponent, the Storm (1-2). Every time these teams take the court against each other it is must-watch TV with legends Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, along with Breanna Stewart, Tina Charles and Skylar Diggins-Smith all on full display as the biggest stars in the game, though Stewart's status for this game is unclear, as she missed the last game with COVID.

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

It took just one game for Tina Charles to adjust, get a double-double and lead Phoenix to their first win of the season:

One adjustment Phoenix made with their new offensive weapon is to have her play more inside the arc, going 5-9 from two and allowing that to open up better looks from three, where Charles went 3-4 overall.

That is an improvement from 4-11 from two and 1-5 from three, where Charles started off the game launching bad threes.

In that game, Seattle was without Stewart, while Phoenix had Breanna Turner back for the first time this season and are still without All-WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Seattle will likely still be without Stewart and Epiphanny Prince due to health and safety protocols.

Without their star, Seattle is not the same team overall. Stewart does a little bit of everything for her team as the former MVP is the engine that stirs what could be the best team in the WNBA at full strength and after they get some momentum under their belts.

