How to Watch Mercury at Wings

As their rocky season continues, Diana Taurasi and the Mercury take on the Wings on Saturday in this important WNBA matchup.

The Mercury’s (6-12) current three-game losing streak started against the Wings (9-9), who were able to snap a four-game losing streak in that same game. It has been a turbulent season for Phoenix on and off the court as it ties to play a season without its star Brittney Griner. With another loss today, Phoenix can inch closer to doing something it has been avoiding all season, which is to fall to the bottom of the standings.

In their last head-to-head matchup, Dallas won 93-88 despite giving up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter:

That last game showcased why Dallas has been successful this season and why Phoenix continues to struggle.

Dallas played strong in the clutch and tough on the defensive end, despite surrendering 88 points in the end. Arike Ogunbowale went for 24 points (6-of-10 from three) and six assists to lead her team to the win with more clutch buckets.

On the other side for Phoenix, the Mercury's defense has nosedived without Griner, giving up the second-most points in the WNBA at 86.9 opponents points per game.

Skylar Diggins-Smith is having a near career year through 16 games, though, carrying Phoenix with 18.4 points, 5.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game on 46-32-83 percent shooting splits.

Getting a win against her former team and avoiding a fall to the bottom of the standings has to be fueling the star guard today.

