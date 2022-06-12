How to Watch Mercury at Mystics

The Mercury hope to make it three wins in a row on the road against the Mystics on Sunday in this intriguing WNBA matchup.

It has not been pretty for the Mercury (4-8) this season as they have flirted with the bottom of the standings. However, they are coming off two wins in a row and look to build on that momentum against the Mystics (9-5) today. Washington started off the season hot, looking like the best team in the WNBA, but has normalized since, sitting in fourth place as these teams set up to do battle today.

How to Watch Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

The legend Diana Taurasi is still at it coming off her 40th birthday yesterday as she works to get her Phoenix team on track again:

For Phoenix, the Mercury have won two in a row after losing seven straight. Over the course of those nine games, they have played in five games decided by seven points or fewer and six by 10 points or fewer.

These past two games saw Phoenix come from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Sparks (81-74) behind Skylar Diggins-Smith’s 29 points, and Taurasi’s 19 points and seven assists, and edge out a win over the Dream behind Taurasi’s 23 points.

This is another test as Washington enters today with the best team defense in the WNBA allowing only 74.2 points per game.

One team will leave tonight with their third win in a row and feeling great.

