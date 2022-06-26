Sylvia Fowles and the Lynx head to Chicago to face Candace Parker and the Sky on Sunday.

The Lynx (5-13) are trying to climb themselves out of the bottom of the standings in the WNBA and are somewhat accomplishing that with back-to-back wins. However, they now face the defending champions and their biggest test of the season, the Sky (12-5). Minnesota has the talent to make a playoff push this season despite its rough start to the year.

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Chicago Sky today:

Game Date: June 26, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

During this two-game winning steak, the defense has stepped up for Minnesota, giving up 79.5 points per game, forcing 28 turnovers and playing well despite not having Sylvia Fowles in the lineup for both games.

Veterans Fowles, Kayla McBride and Ariel Powers are the key to this team getting back on track and stringing together wins.

This is the second game of the season between these teams, but the first with a fully equipped Chicago roster that won a championship last season.

In that first game, Minnesota chipped and clawed at the nine-point hole it built for itself in the first half, but it was too little, too late. Fowles finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds and Evina Westbrook added 18 points off the bench.

