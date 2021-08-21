August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both teams enter the matchup trying to shake off disappointing losses.
Author:

The Minnesota Lynx (13-9) were riding high with eight straight wins and cruising up the standings until they dropped two consecutive games to the Connecticut Sun.

Similarly, The Chicago Sky (11-11) had built a seven-game win streak but enter this matchup having won just two of its last six games. 

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

Watch Lynx vs. Sky online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While these teams are not exact mirrors of one another, they are very similar. They each boast five double-digit scorers and have individuals that can step up and win a game at any given time, like the Sky's Allie Quigley:

The Lynx are fourth in overall net rating, and the Sky is fifth. They each have stars that can step up and win a game, and the margins are super thin in this matchup.

The last time the teams faced off, the Sky crushed the Lynx 105-89 behind strong performances from Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot. 

Can the Sky sweep the season series or are the Lynx due to even the slate?

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
21
2021

WNBA Action: Minnesota Lynx vs. Chicago Sky

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sioux Falls Storm Lorenzo Brown
Other

How to Watch Blizzard vs Storm

New York Red Bulls
Soccer

How to Watch New York City FC vs New York Red Bulls

Minnesota Lynx Odyssey Sims
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx vs. Sky

Houston Texans Deshaun Watson
NFL

How to Watch Texans at Cowboys

Indianapolis Colts Sam Ehlinger
NFL

How to Watch Colts at Vikings

Detroit Lions
NFL

How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions

Orlando City Nani
Soccer

How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire FC

Atlanta United
Soccer

How to Atlanta United FC at D.C. United

Inter Miami CF
Soccer

How to Watch Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy