How to Watch Lynx vs. Sky

Both teams enter the matchup trying to shake off disappointing losses.

The Minnesota Lynx (13-9) were riding high with eight straight wins and cruising up the standings until they dropped two consecutive games to the Connecticut Sun.

Similarly, The Chicago Sky (11-11) had built a seven-game win streak but enter this matchup having won just two of its last six games.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 21, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA TV

While these teams are not exact mirrors of one another, they are very similar. They each boast five double-digit scorers and have individuals that can step up and win a game at any given time, like the Sky's Allie Quigley:

The Lynx are fourth in overall net rating, and the Sky is fifth. They each have stars that can step up and win a game, and the margins are super thin in this matchup.

The last time the teams faced off, the Sky crushed the Lynx 105-89 behind strong performances from Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot.

Can the Sky sweep the season series or are the Lynx due to even the slate?

