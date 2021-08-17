How to Watch Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun

Minnesota has won eight games in a row heading into Tuesday's game against Connecticut.

The Minnesota Lynx carry an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Connecticut. The Sun are in the midst of their own more modest run of three consecutive victories but hold a 1.5-game lead on the Lynx.

How to Watch

Date: Aug. 17, 2021

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After starting the season 0-4, there were plenty of questions about how good the Lynx—considered by some to be title contenders in the preseason—really were. Last year's Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield was not making strides in her second season. Offseason acquisition Aerial Powers played in just four games before being sidelined with a thumb injury.

But led by one of the league's best frontcourt duos in Sylvia Fowles and Napheesa Collier, the Lynx (13-7) have roared back. The team's current winning streak includes two wins over the Las Vegas Aces, who are tied with the Seattle Storm for the best record in the league.

The Sun enter this game at 15-6, not including the team's loss in the Commissioner's Cup final, a game that does not count toward the overall record.

The Sun are led by MVP candidate Jonquel Jones, who is averaging 20.9 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

Jones gives her team an instant advantage at center because she can dominate inside and draw opponents out of position defensively with her shooting prowess. She has turned a Connecticut team that most expected would be fighting for a lower playoff spot into a title contender.

