How to Watch Lynx vs. Aces

This is the most important game of the entire WNBA season to date. If the Lynx win, they are in a position to take over the second overall seed in the playoff standings.

No hyperbole, this is the most important game of the season for both the Las Vegas Aces (20-8) and the Minnesota Lynx (18-9). A win by the Aces basically secures them the top seed in the western conference, the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and a double bye in the playoffs. If the Lynx win, they are tied in the loss column with the Aces, do not have a challenge left on the schedule to give them another loss and already have the tie-breaker in the season series with the Aces. For the Aces, they close the season with the Phoenix Mercury (17-10, eight-game win streak).

The stakes could not be higher for the WNBA playoffs and standings tonight.

Napheesa Collier paced the Lynx to a win against the struggling Mystics with 21 points and nine rebounds as the third-year star is becoming one of the best players on this veteran Lynx team:

In their first two matches this season, the Lynx won both by a total of 11 points, including a one-point overtime classic. Sylvia Fowles was unstoppable averaging 22 points, 11.5 rebounds and three blocks per game (55.8 FG%) in their two games. The first-ballot Hall of Famer is the engine that drives the Lynx, but they have become one of the best teams in the league behind more than one star.

The Lynx have the third-best defense (98.4 rating, 78.3 opponents points per game), but it has been night and day since their below-average start to the season. Since falling to 5-7 through 12 games, the Lynx have given up over 80 points in a game three times in 15 games. They also boast a point differential of +7.6 in that span and two losses to the league-leading Connecticut Sun.

For the Aces, it has been about consistency, efficient offense and a seven-woman rotation built around MVP A’ja Wilson’s great play. The Aces are the best offense in the league, by a healthy margin. They score the most points (88.6), have the best offensive rating (107.9), and are very efficient as the best in the league in field goal percentage (46.5), second in three-point percentage (37.0), and third in two-point percentage (48.7).

This will be a clash of styles, with two MVP caliber players leading their teams in the hopes of a double bye in the playoffs!

