How to Watch the Lynx vs. Fever

The Lynx and Fever waited for the end of the season to play out their three-game series, all in succession. The Lynx dominated the first two. Can the Fever steal the last game?

Ever since falling to 5-7 on the season, the Minnesota Lynx (20-10) have gone 15-3 and arguably been one of the best, if not the top team in the WNBA. They have been terrific in close games (6-0 in games decided by six points or less) and have only lost to the two teams ahead of them in the standings since June 23.

The Indiana Fever (6-23) were not able to climb out of the 1-16 hole they dug to start the season, as 5-7 since then wasn’t enough to make up the difference.

How to Watch Lynx vs. Fever:

Game Date: Sept. 17, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

Sylvia Fowles is quietly having an MVP caliber season and pushing her Lynx to the top of the standings game after game with her consistent, strong play.

Most players regress over time, but Fowles seems to either get better, or at worst, maintain year after year. Since winning her MVP in 2017 (at age 31), Fowles has averaged 15.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in 104 games.

Against the Fever, Fowles is putting up 15.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in two wins. The Lynx are averaging 89.5 points per game against Indiana, a full seven more points per game than they average on the season. Both games were 10-plus point victories for the Lynx as they continue to march towards a first-round bye in the playoffs.

After winning five of eight games and somehow being in the playoff picture, the Fever fell again. They are on a five-game losing streak including a loss to the Dream this week.

The Fever have the worst net rating in the league (-12.3) and will likely finish there at the end of the season with two games remaining: one today against the Lynx and the finale matchup on their schedule against the Sky. By losing two of three to the Dream, the Fever have clinched the worst record in the WNBA this season.

