How to Watch Lynx at Mystics

How to Watch the Minnesota Lynx at Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mystics will clinch the final spot in the WNBA playoffs with a win in their regular season finale against the Lynx.
The Mystics (12-19) will clinch the final spot in the WNBA playoffs with a win in their regular season finale against the Lynx. A loss would knock them out of the postseason, and either the Liberty or the Sparks would take the spot instead.

How to Watch the Lynx vs. Mystics:

Game Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch the Lynx vs. Mystics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If the Lynx (21-10) win, they will claim the third seed in the playoffs, but if they lose, the Storm will take the third seed and the Lynx will fall to the fourth seed.

Mystics center Tina Charles secured her second Player of the Week award last week.

Charles leads the WNBA in scoring (23.7 points per game) and ranks seventh in rebounds (9.4). Washington has leaned heavily on Charles as the team has been without two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne for all but three games of this season.

Lynx center Sylvia Fowles is averaging 16.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game as well as 1.9 blocks and 1.8 steals.

The Lynx are 1-1 against the Mystics this season. They won a blowout two weeks ago and lost a close game earlier in the year.

