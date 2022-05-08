How to Watch Mystics at Lynx

The Mystics got a win in their season opener and look to continue that success against the Lynx on Sunday.

It was a very strong start for Elena Delle Donne and her Mystics as they started off the season with a win. They now hit the road to take on the Lynx, who lost their season opener. This matchup features stars and former MVPs Delle Donne and Sylvia Fowles going head-to-head.

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Washington got 21 points from Delle Donne in its 84-70 season opening win over the Fever.

Delle Donne put up 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists in just under 30 minutes. Washington also got 17 points and six assists from Natasha Cloud, 15 points from Ariel Atkins and 10 points from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough to balance out the offense.

For Minnesota, it was routed by the Storm in its opener despite being tied with them at the half. In the second half the offense completely stalled along with its defense getting outscored 56-33 overall.

Fowles and Aerial Powers combined for 30 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals, while the rest of the team combined for 44 points and 22 rebounds. They were without star scoring threat Angel McCoughtry, who will add a punch for the team when she is back and healthy.

These are two teams with playoff and ultimately championship aspirations this season.

