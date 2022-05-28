Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun square off for the best record in the Eastern Conference today.

The two best teams in the Eastern Conference of the WNBA take the court Saturday in the Mystics (6-2) and Sun (5-2). Both teams are coming off of wins and look to keep that rolling. Washington is 3-0 on the road this season as they head north to take on Connecticut, which is 18-2 at home combined between this season and last year. 

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun today:

Game Date: May 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Watch Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Connecticut is coming off two straight wins over the Wings, with DeWanna Bonner going for 18 points in their last win:

This is the first game of the season between these two teams as Washington is back to championship form with former two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne back in the line-up while Connecticut has the reigning MVP Jonquel Jones on the other side.

These two teams squared off in the 2019 WNBA Finals, but these teams are varied and have evolved since then.

For Washington, they are averaging 80.3 points with a +7.9 point differential, really playing like one of the best overall teams in the WNBA. Delle Donne is a major factor with her 17.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

These teams are evenly matched as defensive teams, but Connecticut has really stepped up their offensive game from last season with 87.1 points per game and a +13.7 point differential.

Connecticut has the second-best offense and defense this season, really taking stock of their deficiencies from last season on the offensive end and looking even more dominant through seven games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

