How to Watch Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

Both coming off a loss, the Mystics and Aces look to rebound on Saturday in this potential playoff preview.

The Aces (13-3) still sit at the top of the standings in the WNBA despite coming off a loss in their last game as they face off the up-and-down Mystics (11-9) today. Washington is aiming for its second win of the season against a dominant, overpowering Las Vegas team that has been rolling through the WNBA again this season.

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Very early in the season, Washington took the first game of the season series with the Aces 89-76 in one of their best performances of the year:

In that first game, Washington had Elena Delle Donne in action as she put up 19 points, seven rebounds and controlled the game.

This season, Washington is 8-4 with Delle Donne in the lineup but only 3-5 without her after starting the season strong in those games. The Mystics are 1-5 in their last six games without the former two-time MVP.

This will be another great clash of styles as Las Vegas is still the best offensive team by a wide margin leading the WNBA in points (91.5), made field goals (32.5) and free-throw attempts per game (21.4).

On the other side for Washington, the Mystics are still the best defense in the WNBA giving up only 75.6 points per game to opponents.

