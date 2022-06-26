Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both coming off a loss, the Mystics and Aces look to rebound on Saturday in this potential playoff preview.

The Aces (13-3) still sit at the top of the standings in the WNBA despite coming off a loss in their last game as they face off the up-and-down Mystics (11-9) today. Washington is aiming for its second win of the season against a dominant, overpowering Las Vegas team that has been rolling through the WNBA again this season.

How to Watch Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces today:

Game Date: June 25, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Watch Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Very early in the season, Washington took the first game of the season series with the Aces 89-76 in one of their best performances of the year:

In that first game, Washington had Elena Delle Donne in action as she put up 19 points, seven rebounds and controlled the game.

This season, Washington is 8-4 with Delle Donne in the lineup but only 3-5 without her after starting the season strong in those games. The Mystics are 1-5 in their last six games without the former two-time MVP.

This will be another great clash of styles as Las Vegas is still the best offensive team by a wide margin leading the WNBA in points (91.5), made field goals (32.5) and free-throw attempts per game (21.4).

On the other side for Washington, the Mystics are still the best defense in the WNBA giving up only 75.6 points per game to opponents.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

June
25
2022

Washington Mystics at Las Vegas Aces

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
