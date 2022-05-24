Dream vs. Mystics stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlanta Dream vs. Washington Mystics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Both the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics look to rebound off of tough losses today.

The Mystics (5-2) have started the season strong with their former MVP back in the lineup and a team hungry for a second championship in four seasons. They take on the Dream (4-2) for the second time in four days as they start to build something around their rookie star, Rhyne Howard.

How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington took care of business against Atlanta earlier this season with a 78-73 win behind physical play and going 25-31 from the free-throw line.

Washington had four players in double figures, led by Ariel Atkins (18 points), Natasha Cloud (16 points), Tianna Hawkins (11 points) and Shakira Austin (10 points), as the team got it down with star Elena Delle Donne, not in uniform.

Atlanta is starting to put together a team led by No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard, who went for 21 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the loss.

If Delle Donne is back in the lineup tonight, that makes Washington that much more potent on both ends of the floor as they look to keep pace with the Sun and Aces in the standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game 4 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 20, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brendan Smith (7) celebrates his goal with center Sebastian Aho (20) against the New York Rangers during the second period in game two of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies vs. Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Dallas Wings vs. Connecticut Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Natasha Cloud Washington Mystics
WNBA

Dream vs. Mystics stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Bowling Pins
PWBA Bowling

PWBA Bowling, USBC Queens stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
May 22, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) and shortstop Matt Reynolds (4) celebrate after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 22, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Tommy Pham (28) and shortstop Matt Reynolds (4) celebrate after scoring against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy