Dream vs. Mystics stream: Watch online, TV channel

Both the Atlanta Dream and Washington Mystics look to rebound off of tough losses today.

The Mystics (5-2) have started the season strong with their former MVP back in the lineup and a team hungry for a second championship in four seasons. They take on the Dream (4-2) for the second time in four days as they start to build something around their rookie star, Rhyne Howard.

How to Watch Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics today:

Game Date: May 24, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Washington took care of business against Atlanta earlier this season with a 78-73 win behind physical play and going 25-31 from the free-throw line.

Washington had four players in double figures, led by Ariel Atkins (18 points), Natasha Cloud (16 points), Tianna Hawkins (11 points) and Shakira Austin (10 points), as the team got it down with star Elena Delle Donne, not in uniform.

Atlanta is starting to put together a team led by No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard, who went for 21 points, four assists, and three rebounds in the loss.

If Delle Donne is back in the lineup tonight, that makes Washington that much more potent on both ends of the floor as they look to keep pace with the Sun and Aces in the standings.

