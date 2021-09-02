How to Watch Liberty vs. Storm

What is going on in Seattle these days? Once looked at as a juggernaut, the Commissioner's Cup Champion Storm seems to be falling apart.

Since winning the Commissioner's Cup, the Seattle Storm (18-10) has gone 2-5 with very, very disappointing fourth-quarter performances. The New York Liberty (11-17) snagged one of those wins, but have lost five in a row while going 2-8 in its last 10 games overall. Neither team is at its peak coming into tonight's game. During the Storm’s current poor run, it lost three games to the Chicago Sky and one to the Liberty, so those teams might just have the Storm’s number.

Are the Sky and the Liberty just the Storm’s kryptonite, or are the problems deeper?

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 2, 2021

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: My Network TV

Watch Liberty vs. Storm online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Two weeks ago the Liberty and Storm traded wins:

The Storm has four more games this season to right the ship and get back on track. Seattle still has a chance to get the double-bye in the playoffs as the second overall seed, but the chances are slim. To close out the season, the Storm takes on three teams under .500 and the Phoenix Mercury which is playing as well as any team in the entire WNBA. Seattle has to look at those four games as a perfect opportunity to get back on track with some “easier” wins and a playoff preview against its rivals in Phoenix.

The Liberty has been one of the four worst teams in the WNBA all season. It has the third-worst offense and the fifth-worst defense, but the second-worst net rating. Overall the team is just not clicking the right way to lead to playoff success this season.

For the Liberty, it has a potential star in Sabrina Ionescu already on board so missing the playoffs for the potential of the fourth or fifth pick in the draft doesn’t make sense for their trajectory. Getting in the playoff reps can only help this team gel, grow, and move in the right direction for the franchise.

Who is going to get back on the winning path tonight?

Regional restrictions may apply.