How to Watch Liberty vs. Sun

The Liberty are currently in the biggest downward spiral in the league, while the Sun looks to clinch the No. 1 overall seed.

Technically, the Liberty (11-19) are in the hunt for the final playoff slot with two games remaining and have a chance to keep hope alive against the Sun (24-6), a team that's a win away from clinching home court throughout the playoffs and a double bye. If the Liberty miss the playoffs, this is going to be a long winter of thinking because they are currently on a seven-game losing streak after looking like the frontrunner to be the sixth seed a month ago.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 15, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBSSN

Watch the Liberty vs. Sun online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Jasmine Thomas shot lights out, was efficient and the cool, calm and collected leader that Connecticut has relied upon all season long:

The Liberty’s woes extend beyond the current seven-game losing streak. They have also lost 10 of 11 with a surprise win against a struggling Storm team over three weeks ago. The defense is going to need to take a hard look in the mirror, giving up 85.3 points per game (last in the WNBA) and are a -8.5 in net rating (second to last in the WNBA).

Between the current losing streak and season-long porous defense, this is going to feel like a massive missed opportunity for the Liberty with young star Sabrina Ionescu.

New York closes out the season with the Mystics (12-18) who can eliminate the Liberty from the playoffs in their penultimate game of the season.

On the other side of the court is the most consistent team in the league. The Sun have won 12 games in a row and are cruising behind likely MVP Jonquel Jones (19.6 points 11.2 rebounds), the No. 1 overall defense (70.1 opponents points per game, 94.4 defensive rating) and a balanced roster.

In their two wins, the Sun locked up the Liberty (59.0 points per game), and Jones dominated with 24 points, 15 rebounds and four assists per game.

Connecticut looks to lock up the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs while the Liberty are just looking to maintain hope for the final playoff seed.

Regional restrictions may apply.